Celebrity Masterchef PROMO: Archana Gautam REACTS after Ranveer Brar gives THIS feedback to her

Celebrity Masterchef, an upcoming cooking reality show with celebrity contestants, is set to entertain the audiences. This is a spin-off of the hit reality show, Masterchef. In this upcoming season, the celebrities will be seen showcasing their culinary skills, experimenting with it and learning to be a professional chef. In the new promo, it can be seen how contestant Archana Gautam faced challenges while cooking a dish and broke down after everything didn't go as planned.

A few hours back, Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity Masterchef on their official Instagram page. In this promo, Archana Gautam, who is also a participant, suffers a meltdown after her dish gets burnt. As the promo starts, Archana is seen crying while Rajiv Adatia consoles her. Shortly after, Ranveer Brar arrives at Archana's booth and inquires about what she is cooking and what is in the egg.

Archana Gautam explains to Ranveer that she prepared Mutton Kheema, but it ended up getting burnt. Ranveer sees the kheema and takes a small bite. Archana expresses her worries about how her brinjal dish was not cooked properly the previous day and now her dish is burnt. Archana shared with him that she was tensed after her dish was burnt and so she cooked Chicken Kheema.

Watch Archana Gautam's video here-

Giving feedback to Archana, Ranveer Brar said, "Aapne jald baazi mei, ek achi dish banane ke bajaye, ek average dish banayi hai (In haste, instead of making a good dish, you made an average dish)." This leaves Archana upset and she starts crying. The caption of this promo read, "Ache se average ki journey ne rula diya Archana ko.. Kya baj gayi hai inki bhi seeti?"

Judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Farah Khan, Celebrity Masterchef will soon premiere on Sony TV. The official premiere date and time is yet to be announced.

