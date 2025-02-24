Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Contestants’ eyes pop seeing new challenge; Rajiv Adatia collapses amid task
Celebrity MasterChef will see contestants getting a new blindfold challenge as the week begins. Amid the challenge, Rajiv Adatia collapses.
Celebrity MasterChef, featuring some of the most popular television actors as contestants trying their hands at cooking, will see an interesting challenge this week. As the new week begins, the contestants get a tough blindfold challenge. Amid the task, Rajiv Adatia collapses on the floor.
The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with Judge Ranveer Brar asking if the contestants are ready for the day’s challenge. Farah Khan adds that it will be an easy task. Then she blindfolds Ranveer, and the latter effortlessly chops onions. The contestants are shocked to see this. Gaurav Khanna remarks, “Hum judge thodii, huum contestants hain (We are not judges, we are contestants).”
Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:
Farah Khan also shares that after chopping, the contestants should place half a kilo of onion on the judges’ table. All the contestants give their best and a few tear up while hopping onions. Midway into the task, Gaurav tells judges that Faisal Shaikh has cut his fingers. Faisu quickly puts it in his mouth to stop the bleeding.
Rajiv Adatia runs with his bowl to the weight machine to measure the chopped onions. Ranveer Brar says, “Rajiv ji, aapko andaza se 33 grams pyaaz aur chahiye (Rajiv, you have to add 33 grams of onion).” Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Gaurav Khanna, and others also run, but none get the quantity right.
The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Pyaaz katne par aansu toh nikalte hi hain, par pehli baar pata chala ki seeti bhi bajti hai! Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”
Rajiv goes again; this time, he falls short of 10 grams of onion. The promo then shows the social media influencer collapsing on the ground, leaving others shocked.
Celebrity MasterChef, judged by Vikas Khanna, Farah Khan, and Ranveer Brar, airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM.
Do you know Nikki Tamboli is not actress’s real name? Celebrity MasterChef fame reveals reason behind her troubled relationship with father; PROMO