Celebrity MasterChef Promo: Faisal Shaikh’s team gets black apron; Dipika Kakar’s risky dish will backfire?

After yet another challenging week, one of the celebrity cooks from Celebrity MasterChef will go home tonight. After a challenge between Tejasswi Prakash and Faisal Shaikh's team, the latter landed up in the black apron challenge. The latest promo gives a glimpse of the nominated team's battle to give their best and stay in the show.

The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with Judge Ranveer Brar asking Faisal Shaikh where they went wrong. As the team leader, he takes the blame and says, “Mein aapne aap ko lunga kasoor mein, kyunki mein leader hu aur mujhe achha nahi lag raha ki mere team aaj mere saath khadi hain (I will take the blame on myself because I am the leader, and I don’t feel good that my team is standing here with me today).”

His team members- Usha Nadkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, and Dipika Kakar- stand beside him. As Usha Nadkarni breaks down, Dipika Kakar and Faisu cheer her up. Judge Farah Khan announces that one contestant will be eliminated today.

Watch the celebrity MasterChef promo below:

As the contestants start preparing the dishes wearing the black apron, the judges ask Dipika Kakar about the dish she is preparing. She says she is cooking fish in thyme. Ranveer Brar reminds her, “Ye dish ke liye peechle baar aap almost eliminate ho gayi thi. (Last time, you almost got eliminated due to this dish).” The Sasural Simar Ka actress says it’s a do-or-die situation for her.

Farah Khan asks Ayesha Jhulka if her husband knows that she has got the black apron. Faisu exclaims, “Mein first time black apron pehna hu, itna zyada pressure hain black apron ka ki mujhe toh samajh mein hi nahi aa raha hain (This is the first time I am wearing the black apron, and the pressure is so intense that I can’t even think straight).”

As the judges taste the dishes, Faisu admits, “4 hafte ho gaye hain, 4 hafte mein khana banaya maje se, par aaj mein dara (It has been four weeks—four weeks of cooking with joy—but today, I am scared).” After tasting Dipika Kakar’s dish, Vikas Khanna asks her several questions. She gives an honest reply, “Meine jo taste kiya, mere hisab se wo sahi laag raha hain, par authentic wo kyasa hota hain, mujhe wo pata hi nahi hain (From what I tasted, it seemed fine to me, but I have no idea what the authentic taste should be).”

Celebrity MasterChef airs from Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony LIV.