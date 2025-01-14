Celebrity Masterchef PROMO: Faisu revisits childhood memories as he cooks THIS dish; Farah Khan questions 'Tuje laga tha yaha se...'
In the new promo of Celebrity Masterchef, Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr Faisu, revisits childhood memories by cooking the dish that he used to eat a few years back.
Celebrity Masterchef, an upcoming cooking reality show, is set to entertain audiences as celebrities experiment with their culinary skills. Sony TV uploaded a new promo for Celebrity Masterchef to their official Instagram page, featuring Faisal Shaikh. Vikas Khanna mentioned that they will revisit Faisu's childhood memories through this dish.
A clip of Faisu visiting and meeting people from his birthplace was shown. Farah Khan asked him what he had made. Faisal shared, "Dabba gosht pury." After hearing this, Farah was extremely surprised. Vikas asked Faisu how significant this dish was for him.
Faisal Shaikh recalled his childhood memories and said, "Dabba gosht se meri bohot saari memories hai. 2008 se 2015 tak mene Dabba gosht mere dosto ke sath, family ke sath bohot khaya hai. But aaj agar mei kahi ache restaurant mei jaake Dabba gosht khata hu toh muje voh taste nahi milta joh maine pehle khaya tha. Toh vohi thought rakhte hue maine ye innovation kiya hai.
(I have many memories attached to Dabba gosht. From 2008 to 2015, I used to eat this dish a lot with my friends and family. But now, if I eat in restaurants, I don't get that taste. So because of that, I have done this innovation).
Watch Celebrity Masterchef Promo featuring Faisal Shaikh here-
Farah then showed a picture of young Faisu to him and asked, "Tuje laga tha yaha se yaha tak pochoge kabhi? (Did you ever think that you will reach here someday?). Faisu denied saying how he never imagined. Farah mentioned that she likes that Faisu is enjoying.
Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, Celebrity MasterChef will premiere on Sony TV soon. Apart from Faisal Shaikh, several popular celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, and more will be seen as participants in the show. However, the premiere date and time are yet to be announced.
