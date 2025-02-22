Celebrity MasterChef Promo: Farah Khan reacts as Archana Gautam cries after break-up; 'He should go to hell'

Archana Gautam is currently seen as a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef. In the latest episode of the show, the actress broke down in tears as she revealed that she had broken up with her partner. Archana burst into tears while explaining the reason for her breakup. However, Farah Khan advised her not to worry about a partner who doesn't understand her.

While the intense cooking competition between Faisal Shaikh and Ayesha Jhulka was underway, Farah Khan noticed that Archana Gautam was upset. The filmmaker asked Archana why she was feeling down. Archana disclosed, "Breakup ho gaya" (I had a breakup). She broke down in tears and explained that there was distance in her relationship and that she was unable to communicate properly as she would be asleep at night.

Archana cried inconsolably after making this revelation on the show. Farah Khan comforted her with advice, saying, "Archana, agar aapka boyfriend yeh nahi samajh raha hai ki aap din-raat kaam kar rahi ho aur aap thak gayi ho, toh he should go to hell" (Archana, if your boyfriend doesn't understand that you are working day and night and you are exhausted, then he should go to hell). Farah then advised all the girls to remember this lesson.

Archana explained, "Ma'am, misunderstanding ho gayi hai. Main samjha nahi paa rahi hoon" (Ma'am, there is a misunderstanding; I'm unable to explain).

Farah further revealed, "Yeh jo tu aaj kar rahi hai na, yeh main bohot pehle in cheezon se guzar chuki hoon. Agar maine aise socha hota ki boyfriend ko importance doon, career ko nahi, toh aaj main yahan in logon ke beech nahi khadi hoti" (Whatever you are going through now, I have faced it before. If I had thought of prioritizing my boyfriend over my career, I wouldn't be standing here today).

Ranveer Brar added, "Jisko jo milna hota hai, woh mil jaata hai, bacche" (People get whatever is written in their destiny).