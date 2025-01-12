Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Farah Khan warns Rajiv Adatia 'You are playing with fire'; find out what went wrong
In the new promo of Celebrity MasterChef, Farah Khan loses her cool on Rajiv Adatia during the competition. Scroll below to read what happened!
Celebrity MasterChef is an upcoming cooking-based reality show, a spin-off of MasterChef. This season will feature prominent celebrities flaunting their culinary skills on this huge platform. As the show is set to premiere soon, the channel has been dropping back-to-back promos, leaving audiences excited.
Sony TV recently uploaded a new promo for Celebrity Masterchef to their official social media page. In this promo, Farah Khan warns Rajiv Adatia, "You are playing with fire; next time we won't let you be..." As Farah says this, Rajiv is seen explaining something. Later, the filmmaker gives a countdown to finish the dish, and Rajiv stops preparing his dish.
Farah Khan asks Rajiv how his plating was complete when, up until the end, his dish was still in the pan. Rajiv explains how his dish was ready on time. When Farah opposes, Rajiv states that he cooks with his heart and emotions every day.
Farah responds, "Ek din aisa na ho ki touch reh jaaye aur woh chale jaaye." Rajiv Adatia assures her that it won't happen. Farah reminds Rajiv, "Par yeh MasterChef hai, Rajiv." The caption of this promo read, "Aag ke sath kheloge toh seeti toh bajegi hi."
Watch Celebrity MasterChef Promo here-
Speaking about Rajiv Adatia's professional life, he has been a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
Coming back to Celebrity MasterChef, this upcoming cooking reality show will showcase the hidden talents of fans' favorite celebrities on this grand platform. Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh (aka Mr. Faisu), Usha Nadkarni, and more will be seen as participants on the show.
Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, Celebrity MasterChef will premiere on Sony TV. However, the premiere date and time are yet to be announced.
