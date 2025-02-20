Celebrity MasterChef Promo: ‘Free mein bhi log nahi khayenge’, remarks Vikas Khanna on THIS contestant’s dish
In the latest Celebrity MasterChef promo, contestants get the challenge to cook Masterchef style dishes to sell.
Celebrity MasterChef is entertaining the viewers as the show gives a glimpse of a different side of the celebrity contestants. Wearing aprons, the popular actors show their cooking skills. Every week the contestants face tough challenges and this week is no different. The judges announce that the contestants have to sell their food at a theater and for this there will be two groups.
The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with Ranveer Brar announcing the challenge– contestants have to prepare Masterchef-style theater food in two groups and the audience will buy their food with MasterChef currency. Usha Nadkarni remarks, “Inka challenge, hamari tension.”
Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:
As the contestants gear up to take on the challenge, they start with preparing their dishes. The real battle begins as the team members fail to coordinate smoothly and fall out. Nikki Tamboli tells Tejasswi Prakash the chocolate is overcooked as the latter orders to take it out and discard it. Gaurav Khanna quips in, “Nikki had put this,” which makes the latter protest immediately.
Archana Gautam and Usha Nadkarni get into a banter as the latter complains that Gautam keeps pushing every responsibility toward her.
Ranveer Brar checks on the audience as the contestants continue with the preparation. He along with Vikas Khanna goes around checking the dishes. Pointing to one dish presented, Ranveer asks Ayesha Jhulka if she is charging for it. She replies it’s for free. Vikas Khanna’s reply shocks her as he says, “Free mein bhi log nahi khayenge. (People won’t eat this for free.)
The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Celebrity Cooks ka talent sirf taste tak ya sales tak bhi? Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par."
Celebrity MasterChef, judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna, airs on Sony TV at 8 PM. So far, Chandan Prabhakar and Abhijeet Sawant have been evicted from the cooking reality show.
