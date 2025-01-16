Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Gaurav Khanna and Nikki Tamboli express frustration over food and question their pairing; latter says 'Tum copy hi...'

Celebrity MasterChef will soon start premiering to keep the audience hooked. Ahead of the premiere, the makers have been releasing promos to maintain excitement and anticipation among the audience. In one of the recently released promo clips, Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna get into an argument, leaving the judges and other contestants in tension. The tiff stemmed when the duo were paired for a challenge, and the two disagreed over a dish.

In the promo, the contestants were seen in pairs. While Dipika Kakar and Tejasswi Prakash were seen in one team, Archana Gautam and Usha Nadkarni formed another pair. After it was announced that only one dish would be submitted for tasting, Gaurav Khanna and Nikki Tamboli disagreed on which dish they would present to the judges.

Adding to the drama, Nikki said, "Mujhe lagta hai mujhe jaana chahiye (I think I should go)," while Gaurav insisted that his dish should be tasted. Further, the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame expressed willingness for her dish to be tasted and said, "I don't want to take a risk." Amidst the brewing conflict, Farah Khan stepped in and asked them not to give up. To this, Nikki and Gaurav said, "Exactly."

Take a look at the promo here:

Tamboli then taunted Gaurav, saying, "Tum copy hi karte raho mera, kyu dala mujhe iske saath (You keep copying me, why did you all keep me with him?)." Lastly, the Anupamaa actor remarked, "Chhodunga toh main bhi nahi iss baar. Baat khatm (I won't give up this time)," signaling that he was prepared to stand his ground and not back down easily.

The caption of the promo read, "Ab Nikki aur Gaurav ke beech lagi hai aag toh kisiki toh bajegi seeti."

For the unversed, Celebrity MasterChef will begin airing from January 27, every Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

