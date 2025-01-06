Celebrity MasterChef Promo: Judge Farah Khan motivates Dipika Kakar as latter gets emotional, ‘Jo tujhe troll karte...’
Celebrity MasterChef featuring Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, and others will air soon on Sony TV.
One of the most anticipated shows of 2025, Celebrity MasterChef will air on television soon. The cooking show featuring Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, and other popular actors released a new promo. The latest promo features Dipika Kakar, who is known for her passion for cooking and often treats celebrities to her famous biryani.
The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with judge Ranveer Brar telling Dipika Kakar that she is short on time. Vikas Khanna asks her, “Plan B hain kuch? (Do you have a plan B?)” The actress replies that she hopes she will finish in time. She presents Creme Brulee Tart which looks aesthetically pleasing.
As Brar and Khanna taste the dish, the latter gestures with his hand that she has nailed it and says, “Katal.” The Sasural Simar Ka actress gets emotional and Farah Khan asks her, “Dipika, ro kyun rahe ho iitna? (Dipika, why are you crying so much?)”
Dipika breaks down and says, “Mein aaj unhe represent karti ho jinhe ye bolke dabaya jata hain, ‘arrey kitchen mein toh khana hi banani hain’. Haan, hu meiin home cook. (I am representing those women who are suppressed by taunts ‘you have to cook in kitchen’. Yes, I ama home cook).” As she says this, contestant Archana Gautam is also seen wiping tears.
Check out the promo below:
Judge Farah Khan gives the perfect reply to motivate Kakar. “Jo tujhe troll karte hain na, unhe mil gaya jawab (Those who troll you, they got the response today),” said the filmmaker.
The judges of the Celebrity MasterChef include Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan. Other contestants who will be part of the show include Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant.
