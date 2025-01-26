Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Michelin Chef Vikas Khanna revisits his journey, recalls being told 'Desi ki toh aukat nahi'

Celebrity MasterChef, judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, will begin on January 27. Ahead of the premiere of this cooking reality show, the channel is releasing back-to-back promos. Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their Instagram page. As the promo starts, Vikas Khanna is seen talking about his journey. It is then seen that Farah Khan welcomed Vikas and mentioned how he has been the biggest promoter of Indian food.

The contestants applaud Vikas as he makes an entry with a platter in his hand. Farah stated how Vikas has earned 8 Michelin stars and is one of the biggest chefs in the world, including Gordon Ramsay. Ranveer Brar shared that Vikas's achievements have also reached the White House.

As they spoke about this, a few glimpses of Vikas' journey were shown. Ranveer Brar mentioned Vikas restaurant has also earned a lot of appreciation. The contestants applauded Vikas.

Reflecting on his journey, Vikas Khanna shared, "When we joined college, they never taught us Indian food. They always asked us to learn French food and Western food. Hume kehte the 'Desi chefs cannot be Michelin Chefs. Gore hi hote hai (They used to tell us that Desi people cannot be Michelin Chefs; only white people can be)." Vikas explained how he decided to change this narrative.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-

He recalled, "Every classmate of mine opted for Western food except for me, and I didn't get a job after school. Usne kaha ye Desi chef hai, desi ki toh aukat nahi hai. America gaya tab bhi zidd pe adaa rha ki Desi khane ka time aayega. And the clock changed. (They said I'm a Desi Chef, and Desi has no standards. When I went to America, I was adamant that the era of Desi food would arrive)."

Vikas mentioned that when Donald Trump was supposed to be the president, the number one reservation restaurant was his. Praising Vikas, contestant Rajiv Adatia told him that he has made every Indian proud. The caption of this promo read, "India's pride today and everyday. Chef Vikas ko welcome karte hue dil bhar aata hai."

Celebrity MasterChef consists of several celebrities as contestants, including Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakkar, Gaurav Khanna, and more. The show will premiere on January 27 and will air from Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

