Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Mystery box worth Rs 31 lakhs leaves contestants worried; Farah Khan's judgment SHOCKS Tejasswi Prakash and others

Celebrity MasterChef, the first reality show to showcase intense cooking competition between celebrities, has been creating quite a buzz ever since it premiered. Now, as days have passed to its premiere, the level of challenge has also increased. The new promo gives a glimpse of the upcoming challenge that will leave contestants worried. Sony TV uploaded a new promo featuring the three judges, Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar and the contestants.

In this promo, chef Ranveer Brar opens the mystery box and says it is worth Rs 31 lakhs. This leaves Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Gaurav Khanna, and Rajiv Adatia worried. Abhijeet expresses his confusion saying how the fruits were worth Rs 31 lakhs. Tejasswi adds how all items in the box had different price tags, some at Rs 3 lakhs and some at Rs 6 lakhs.

Ranveer Brar also says that they had 24-karat gold in the mystery box. A thin gold sheet can be seen in the box. Nikki says how they have just worn the gold till now. Gaurav mentions now they have to use the gold and cook the dish. Nikki commented, "Today's competition is challenging."

Watch Celebrity Masterchef promo here-

While presenting their dish, the contestants have to add a price tag to their dish. Abhijeet decides his dish to be of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, Tejasswi says her dish is worth Rs 2,000, and Nikki also says the value of her dish is Rs 5,000. While tasting a dish, Farah Khan declares, "Yeh dish ke mai toh 2,000 nahi dungi? (I will not pay Rs 2,000 for this dish)." The caption of this promo read, "Ek aur dhamaka! Kitne ki bikke gi Celebrities ki dish?"

Advertisement

Celebrities, who have been known for showcasing their glamour, are now experimenting with their culinary skills. In Celebrity MasterChef, contestants are put to the test every day as new challenges are assigned to everyone. Also, actress Ayesha Jhulka will be seen stepping in as a wild card contestant on the show.

The contestants of Celebrity MasterChef are Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, Gaurav Khanna and Dipika Kakar. Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27.