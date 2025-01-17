Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Nikki Tamboli reveals she’s never tasted brinjal, Farah Khan reacts sarcastically

Celebrity MasterChef is all set to air soon this month. Featuring the popular personalities of the television industry, the culinary show promises to deliver a dose of drama and insights into flavourful cuisines. Ahead of the premiere, the makers released a new promo wherein Nikki Tamboli is seen tensed by looking at the brinjals after the judges announce an unexpected twist. The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame reveals that she has never eaten eggplants.

The promo clip opens up with the judge and well-known chef Ranveer Brar announcing, "4000 saal purana mystery box challenge." After the box opens, Nikki Tamboli screams in frustration and loses control of her emotions. Seeing her reactions, Farah Khan quips, "Nikki ka toh tel nikal raha hai (she is losing out)."

Take a look at the promo here:

A confused Tamboli remarks, "Mujhe pata bhi nahi hai ki baingan kaise karta hai. Maine kabhi khaya hi nahi hai baingan (I don't even know how a brinjal tastes. I haven't eaten it ever)." To this, the Happy New Year director taunts, "Tu kya Switzerland mein rehti thi kya pehle? (Did you live in Switzerland before?)." The caption of the promo reads, "Baingan ka bharta banega ya dimaag ka bharta hoga?"

In one of the promos, Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna were seen engaged in a major argument. The two expressed frustration with each other, leaving the judges surprised. Disappointment brewed when Nikki and Gaurav were paired for a challenge.

Besides Nikki Tamboli, Celebrity MasterChef features Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, Gaurav Khanna, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Faisal Shaikh, and Usha Nadkarni. All of them trade their glamorous lives for aprons and chef's hats, competing for the coveted title of Celebrity MasterChef.

The show will be judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Farah Khan and start airing from January 27 on Sony TV at 8 PM. Viewers can catch up on the episodes every Monday to Friday. Are you excited for the show?

