Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Ranveer Brar designs challenge in week 6; Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, and others get anxious
In the latest promo of Celebrity MasterChef, contestants get anxious as Judge Ranveer Brar designs the weekly challenge himself.
Celebrity MasterChef is testing the cooking skills of popular television celebrities—Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, and Faisal Shaikh, among others. Every week, they face a new challenge, and in week 6, the task is going to be more complicated. The latest promo shows judge Ranveer Brar designing the challenge himself.
The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with Judge Vikas Khanna announcing, “Aaj ka challenge aap logon ke liye bilkul bhi asaan nahi hoga, kyunki ye challenge Chef Ranveer ne khud design kiya hain (Today’s challenge won’t be easy for you because Chef Ranveer Brar designed it himself).” Judge Ranveer Brar walks in wearing his chef’s white with a dish covered in hand. What he unveils blows off the participants’ minds.
Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo here:
Seeing the dish, Nikki Tamboli says, “Sixth week toh hain, lekin laag raha hain finale ke dish ready karni hain (It’s 6th week, but it seems we have to prepare the finale's dish).” Judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan go around each contestant's kitchen station to check on their preparation. While Khanna questions Tamboli’s rasam, Khan checks Archana Gautam’s pressure cooker and says she cannot figure out if it is rasam or gond.
Brar asks Tejasswi Prakash, “Curd rice bana? Rasam bana?” She says no for both, to which Brar replies, “Tension nahii dunga, par tension ka time aa chuka hain (I won’t give you tension, but it’s time for you to take tension).”
Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Gaurav Khanna, Usha Nadkarni, and others appear equally anxious, preparing for the challenge. Faisal Shaikh remarks, “Mujhe toh kuch samajh mein hi nahi aa raha (I can’t understand anything).”
The Celebrity MasterChef promo is uploaded with the caption, “Aaj se shuru hoga Masterchef banne ka safar, yeh kya bol diya Ranveer ne? Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”
