Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Ranveer Brar gets angry at Archana Gautam's dish and her carelessness; here's what happened

Celebrity MasterChef's premiere is just a few days away. Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef, which will indeed keep you on the edge of your seat. In this promo, Vikas Khanna gives a countdown for the competition to start. The contestants learn that they have to cook a dish made of eggs. Upon knowing this, the participants rush to get the ingredients to cook their respective dishes.

While cooking, Archana Gautam realizes she has forgotten tomatoes for her dish. Judge Farah Khan warns everyone they will not share their ingredients with their co-contestants. Archana shared in the video how everyone started to cook their dish while she was just cracking eggs. Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh were seen engrossed in cooking like other contestants.

When Ranveer Brar arrives at Archana's counter, the latter asks for his advice, whereas the chef tells her he will give her advice and the judgment in the judgment round. Archana concern rises. While tasting the dish, Ranveer cuts the egg and discovers a stick in Archana's cooked eggs, which leaves everyone shocked.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef's promo here-

Ranveer, who looked disappointed, expressed his concern, stating that someone would have had the egg directly without cutting it. The chef then reminds everyone, "Aap ek professional kitchen mei hai. Kahi bhi kisi bhi samay koi bhi accident ho sakta hai agar aap laaparvahi kare toh. (You are in a professional kitchen. An accident can happen anytime if you are careless). It's not funny."

Archana Gautam looked sad, whereas the contestants were shocked. The caption of this promo read, "Aaiye dekhte hai ande ka funda."

As the show nears its premiere date, the makers are releasing back-to-back promos to give audiences a glimpse of what they can expect from the episodes. Celebrity MasterChef is set to begin on January 27, 2025. The cooking reality show consists of several top-notch celebrities as participants.

These celebrities will learn, experiment, and explore their culinary skills for the first time under the guidance of the judges. Several participants in this show are returning to a reality show after a long time. The three judges of Celebrity MasterChef Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan. This show will air from Monday to Friday at 8 PM. It can be watched on Sony LIV also.

