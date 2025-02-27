Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash reveals Ranveer Brar is on Nikki Tamboli's HITLIST; here's WHY

Celebrity MasterChef competition is getting intense and celebrities are doing their best to be saved from the black apron challenge. In the new promo, it can be seen how the judges announce a tough challenge for the contestants. Sony TV uploaded a new promo in order to give the audience a sneak peek of the upcoming episode. Ranveer Brar then announces that two out of four teams will go in the black apron challenge leaving everyone shocked.

As this is announced, the contestants gear up to win the challenge. When Chef Ranveer and Vikas arrive at Tejasswi Prakash and Nikki Tamboli's counter, Tejasswi tells Ranveer that he is on Nikki's hit list. Upon hearing this, Ranveer looks surprised. When Vikas questioned about "hitlist", Nikki explained, "I have never been a fan of anyone but when I saw him and his attitude towards his work, I have become his fan."

Ranveer Brar smiles after hearing compliments about him. Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia argues with Usha Nadkarni for not allowing him to help her in preparing the dish. All the contestants express how they are scared to present their dishes to the three judges.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-

A glimpse of the judges announcing the name of the group that is saved from the black apron challenge is shown. However, the name of the saved team is not revealed. Nikki Tamboli also admits that she was blank when the results were announced. The caption of this promo read, "Pair ka jhatka zor se laga Kisko milega Black Apron?"

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered. The concept of celebrities participating in the cooking competition fascinated many including their fans. Ever since the show began, the audience has been hooked on it. From tough challenges to entertaining moments, the cooking reality show managed to strike the right chord with the audience.

So far, Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant and Ayesha Jhulka have been evicted from Celebrity MasterChef. Meanwhile, contestant Dipika Kakar took an exit from the show because of her injury. Judged by Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, Celebrity MasterChef airs at 8 PM.