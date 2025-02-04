Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash’s dish impresses judges, Ranveer Brar says ‘...1.5 lakh reels banegi’
The latest promo of Celebrity MasterChef shows actress Tejasswi Prakash impressing judges Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna with her dish.
Celebrity MasterChef is one of the most anticipated television shows, and it finally premiered last week. The show, featuring only popular television celebrities, is the first of its kind on television. Fans are rooting for their favorite actors, and one of the most popular faces on the cooking show is Tejasswi Prakash.
Celebrity MasterChef's latest promo has excited fans, as it shows Tejasswi Prakash impressing the judges with her culinary skills. A passionate foodie, the actress earns compliments from the judges after they taste her dish. Ranveer Brar says, "Is recipe ki kam se kam 1.5 lakh reels toh banegi hi." (This recipe will at least have 1.5 lakh reels).
Since Tejasswi used ingredients that are readily available in every part of the country, the judges tell her that everyone can make it. Ranveer Brar adds that this dish will now be Tejasswi’s signature dish.
Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo here:
The contestants are challenged to prepare a dish with winter ingredients. MasterChef India judge Chef Kunal Kapoor appears in this special episode and teaches the contestants how to use liquid nitrogen to freeze ingredients that they have to use in their dishes. The contestants—Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, and Nikki Tamboli—are baffled by the idea.
The promo is uploaded with the caption: "In this chilly episode, let’s bow down to our Ice Queen—Teja! Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par."
Celebrity MasterChef premiered last week and is judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna. While Brar and Khanna are seasoned judges on MasterChef, this marks Farah Khan’s debut in the culinary competition space.
The show features an exciting lineup: Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Gaurav Khanna. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.
