Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Usha Nadkarni breaks down remembering her younger brother's demise; Vikas Khanna gets emotional too

Celebrity MasterChef, the cooking reality show has been grabbing the attention of the audience as the celebrities are putting their best foot forward to showcase their culinary skills. In the new promo, it can be seen that contestant Usha Nadkarni gets emotional as she recalls celebrating festivals alone on sets as she was constantly working. She starts crying as she remembers her later younger brother and how he helped her by raising her son as his own.

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official social media page. In this promo, the judges introduce a new challenge where the contestants are asked to prepare dishes that they eat during festivals. Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna emphasises how when someone moves out of India, they realise the meaning and importance of Indian-cooked food prepared during festivals. He mentioned how the significance of the festival is more when they are not in India.

While cooking her dish contestant Usha Nadkarni mentions how she is celebrating the Ganpati utsav. Vikas Khanna questioned him why she always said she celebrated festivals alone. Responding to him, the veteran actress mentioned how her son lives with her brother. She remembered that she used to go to the office and shoot due to which she never had a chance to stay at home.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef Promo here-

Usha remembered how her younger brother asked her son to come live with him. She mentioned that initially, her mother took care of her son and then her brother. She got extremely emotional as she recalled how her younger brother passed away on June 30, 2024. Usha shared, "My younger brother, who was my life, passed away." An emotional Usha expressed, "Uski yaad bohot aati hai (I miss him a lot)."

Upon hearing Usha's emotional story about her bond with her brother, chef Vikas Khanna also got emotional. He shared how Diwali was extremely special to him and after his sister passed away he was alone in New York for Diwali.

He mentioned how all festivals have lost their magic ever since his sister passed away. Vikas hugged Usha and called her "amazing" as he consoled her. The caption of this promo read, "Tyohar sajenge aaj plate pe! An emotional day in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen."

While this emotional confession brought tears to their eyes, the competition on the show is getting tough. So far, Chandan Prabhakar and Abhijeet Sawant have been evicted from Celebrity MasterChef.