Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Vikas Khanna advises Abhijeet Sawant on plating; latter says, ‘Meiin musician hu, mujhe suron ke…’
Celebrity MasterChef, featuring Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, and others, will go on air tonight (January 27).
One of the most anticipated television shows of 2025, Celebrity MasterChef, is going on air tonight (January 27). The show, which for the first time will see popular celebrities like Archana Gautam, Tejasswi Prakash, and Gaurav Khanna, among others, participating, has created quite a buzz. Makers have teased viewers with a few promos, and one of them shows the first Indian Idol winner, Abhijeet Sawant, talking about his struggles with cooking.
The promo begins with the judges setting the time and asking the participants to embark on the challenge. As everyone gets busty, Farah Khan goes to Abhijeet Sawant and asks him about the dish he is preparing. The singer says that he is making egg lababdar. Then the judge asks him to sing a song while cooking.
The Indian Idol 1 winner sings his famous track, Mohabbatein Lutaaunga, and twists it with the addition of ‘Mein khana bhi banaunga.’ Farah Khan tells him, “Jitna achha tu gaata hain, utna achha hi tujhe khana banana padhega (You have to cook as good as you sing).”
As the promo gives a glimpse of the contestants giving their best, Faisal Shaikh shares that he was tensed to see everyone so focused on their dish. Then judge Vikas Khanna checks Abhijeet’s dish and tells him why he should try to plate better. Advising about plating, Khanna shares, “Aap jab restaurant mein khate hain, aapko lagta hain ki ye anda theek hain or ye anda theek hain.”
Later, the singer talks about his struggle and says it’s difficult for him to understand the nuances of cooking. “Kuch minute bache huye hain. Mein singer hu, musician hu. Mujhe suron ke barein samajh aa jayegi baat, but aap jab plating ke barein mein, presentation ke baat karte ho, toh ye bohot difficult ho jata hain,” shares Sawant.
“(A few minutes are left. I am a singer, a musician. I can understand things about melodies, but when you talk about plating or presentation, it becomes very difficult for me.)”
Celebrity MasterChef also features Rajiv Adata, Nikki Tamboli, and Dipika Kakar, among others.
