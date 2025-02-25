Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Why did Ranveer Brar call Nikki Tamboli's father? Actress breaks down

Nikki Tamboli is currently seen as a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef. In the latest promo of the show, Nikki opened up about her differences with her father and revealed the real reason behind their troubled relationship. The actress shared that her father did not support her decision to enter the entertainment industry, which strained their bond. In a recent promo, chef Ranveer Brar was seen calling Nikki's father to praise her dish.

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their Instagram page, featuring Nikki cooking Roasted Ghee Chicken during a task. When chef Vikas Khanna asked her why she chose this dish, Nikki reminisced about her childhood and shared a heartfelt story associated with it. She revealed that, during her childhood, the ghee used to come from her father’s house.

Nikki Tamboli shared, "We used to open that ghee when we celebrated festivals or if, by chance, I got good marks. And then we used to cook chicken as well." Vikas asked whether she used to cook ghee roast chicken after every win, and Nikki agreed. However, Vikas playfully reminded her that she is yet to win.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-

After the task, Nikki presented her dish to the judges, and Ranveer Brar asked her to bring her phone. He then told her to call her father, but Nikki hesitated, expressing doubt about whether he would answer. As Ranveer dialed her father’s number, Nikki broke down in tears. When her father answered, Ranveer informed him that Nikki was making exceptional food on the show. Her father was delighted to hear about her achievements. Ranveer also complimented him, saying that his Ghee Roast Chicken recipe was incredible.

While praising Nikki, Ranveer pointed out to her father that she had saved his contact as Daddy (with a heart emoticon) on her phone. Overcome with emotion, Nikki cried inconsolably as the chef spoke highly of her. Her father acknowledged her hard work and even praised her cooking. In a heartfelt moment, he said, "I love you, Nikki."

The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame broke down in tears as she responded, "I love you too, Papa." Witnessing this emotional exchange, Vikas Khanna told Nikki, "You are so lucky. I would pay a billion dollars just to hear my dad speak again." This sentiment made Nikki even more emotional, and she broke down once again.

Ranveer reassured Nikki that her father had immense love for her. Farah Khan also praised her, commending her for preparing such an amazing dish in just a few minutes.

