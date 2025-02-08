Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Wildfire challenge to decide Tejasswi Prakash and THESE stars’ fate in 1st elimination
The first elimination of Celebrity MasterChef will be seen in the upcoming week. The blue team, led by Tejasswi Prakash, is in the danger zone and takes part in the black apron challenge.
Celebrity MasterChef, the cooking show that has gained immense popularity within a few days since airing, has taken an interesting turn. The celebrity contestants are set to face the first elimination of this season. The latest promo shows which contestants are in the danger zone and face the risk of eviction.
The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with Vikas Khanna announcing, “Jiska safar Celebrity MasterChef mein khatam hota hain, wo contestant hain..." The Blue Team, led by Tejasswi Prakash, was in the elimination round. Her team has Gaurav Khanna, Usha Nadkarni, Chandan Prabhakar, and Nikki Tamboli. Then the Naagin fame got into a heated debate with Archana Gautam.
Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:
Tejasswi tells Archana Gautam, “Kal toh tum jitna naach rahi thi, tumhe unhone select nahi kiya tha. Tum akhir mein baach gayi thi, iisiliye udhar chali gayi thi. (You were dancing in joy yesterday, but even they didn’t select you. You were the last one left, that’s why you went there.)” The Bigg Boss 16 fame hits back, “Mein thuk ke nahi chatungi Tejasswi (I will not spit and lick it, Tejasswi.)”
Then the nominated contestants face the black apron challenge. Farah Khan announces, “Today’s challenge is not fire; it’s wildfire.” The cooking station in front of every contestant has a black box, and fire can be seen coming out of it. As they remove the box, the other contestants who were safe exclaim in surprise.
Gaurav, Tejasswi, Nikki, and the others in the nominated zone give their best in preparing unique dishes and presenting them in front of the judges. Gaurav expresses, “Bohot zyada dar laag raha hain aaj mujhe. (I’m very scared today.”
As the three judges take bites from the dishes, Ranveer Brar exclaims, “Not your best dish!” However, the promo doesn’t reveal whom he gives the feedback.
The show features Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Gaurav Khanna. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.
Celebrity MasterChef: Ayesha Jhulka calls her wildcard entry to show ‘a fresh chapter', says 'I can't wait to…'