Celebrity MasterChef: Rajiv Adatia vibes on Pehla Nasha with actress Ayesha Jhulka; has she joined show as a wildcard?
Rajiv Adatia treated his fans by dropping a video that shows him grooving to Pehla Nasha song with the OG actress Ayesha Jhulka.
Celebrity MasterChef is one of the upcoming cooking-based reality shows featuring the prominent faces of the television industry. From Dipika Kakar to Tejasswi Prakash, many well-known personalities are all set to showcase their culinary skills. Recently, there were reports of Bollywood star Ayesha Jhulka joining the show as a wildcard contestant. Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia, a Celebrity MasterChef, shared a video with her from the sets, leaving us in awe.
Taking to his Instagram account, Rajiv Adatia treated fans with a short video featuring Socha Na Tha actress. With the Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar song from her movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar playing in the background, the duo vibed together. The Bigg Boss 15 fame indulges completely in the moment as if his dreams have turned into reality while dancing with Ayesha.
In the caption, he expressed delight and wrote, "Pehla Nahsa with the lady herself!! Grew up watching this film!! @ayesha.jhulka so sweet you are!" Both of them are also seen wearing aprons with their respective names on it.
Take a look at the video here:
According to a India Today report, Ayesha Jhulka was approached to join Celebrity MasterChef from the beginning, but things could not work out then.
"Ayesha was quite keen to take up the show, and when the makers were discussing the probability of a new face coming in, they reached out to her again. This time, the deal was swiftly finalized, and she immediately started the shoot. The season is shaping up well, and Ayesha's inclusion will only add a new dimension to the show," the source told the portal.
For the unversed, the star-studded lineup of the upcoming cooking-based reality show includes Dipika Kakar, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijeet Sawant, Archana Gautam, Chandan Prabhakar, Kabita Singh, Usha Nadkarni, and Rajiv Adatia.
Judges Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar are returning to the show while Farah Khan has also joined as host as well as judge.
