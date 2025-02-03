Celebrity MasterChef: Ranveer Brar & Farah Khan refuse to eat THIS contestant’s dish: ‘Hum khayenge toh bimar...’
The latest promo of Celebrity MasterChef shows the judges schooling a contestant for preparing undercooked meat.
Celebrity MasterChef is currently airing on television, featuring some of the most popular celebrities. The show tests their cooking skills which are judged by Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar. The makers have recently dropped a promo that shows popular Marathi actress Usha Nadkarni being schooled by the judges for her dish.
As Usha Nadkarni presents her dish, Farah Khan asks her what it is. She says she has made fried chicken. As judges Farah Khan and Ranveer Brar cut it, they do not take a bite. As the Marathi actress questions them, Brar says, “Pura kachha hain, hum khayenge toh bimar ho jayenge. (It’s raw, if we eat, we will fall sick.)”
Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:
In her defense, Usha Nadkarni says that she poked the cooked chicken with a knife to check. Farah Khan tells her, “Jab Chefs aate hain, tab sunne ka unka (When Chefs come to you, you should listen to them).” The contestant says, “Mujhe bolna chahiye tha na. (I should have been told).” The filmmaker retorts, “Aap sunte nahi ho kabhi kabhi (You do not pay attention at times).”
The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Usha Tai’s fried chicken didn’t quite hit the mark. What went wrong? Don’t miss tomorrow’s episode! Tune into Celebrity MasterChef streaming now on Sony LIV. New Episodes Mon - Fri 8 PM.”
Celebrity MasterChef premiered last week and it is judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna. While Brar and Khanna are seasoned judges on MasterChef, this marks Farah Khan’s debut in the culinary competition space.
The show features an exciting lineup—Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Gaurav Khanna. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
Celebrity MasterChef: Nikki Tamboli breaks down, others crumble under pressure by Vikas Khanna’s challenge