Celebrity MasterChef: Ranveer Brar’s tough pasta challenge makes Tejasswi Prakash nervous; contestants struggle to keep up
Celebrity MasterChef contestants struggle with a tough pasta-making challenge. From Gaurav Khanna’s surprise to Tejasswi Prakash’s nervousness, watch how the stars handle the heat in the kitchen.
Celebrity MasterChef is turning up the heat in the kitchen with a challenging new task in week 5. The latest promo reveals contestants struggling to perfect their pasta-making skills under the watchful eyes of judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan. From handling a pasta machine for the first time to shaping the dough just right, the stars face unexpected hurdles.
The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with Judge Ranveer Brar wearing the chef's whites and preparing pasta with finesse. As the contestants enter the room, Gaurav Khanna wonders if he's in the wrong place and asks, "Kaha aa gaye? Ye galat jagah aa gaya hu kya? (Where have we come? Have we come to the wrong place?)"
Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:
Next, Brar explains the challenge of the day, "Aaj ka challenge shuru hogi teen alag shape ka perfect pasta banane se. Woh bhi filling ke saath (Today's challenge will begin with making three different perfectly shaped pastas with filling inside.)." Judge Vikas Khanna adds, "Agar pasta ka shape huya perfect, hum apke counter mein rakhe teen flag se ek flag raise kar denge (If the pasta shape is perfect, we will raise one flag from the three placed on your counter)."
All the contestants try their best as they struggle to get the right shape. The Anupamaa actor says, "Main toh pasta machine hi pehle baar dekh raha hu. Humne thodii socha that noodles is tarah se banaya jate hain (I am seeing a pasta machine for the first time. I never thought noodles were made this way)." Nikki Tamboli struggles to put the dough in the machine. Khanna raises his hand to say that he is done, but the judges point out there's a gap in the shape of the pasta.
Tejasswi Prakash admits to being nervous. The actress says, "Main toh bohot nervous hu itni difficult pasta shapes mein bana payungi ya nahi (I don't know if I will be able to pull this off)." On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli makes a completely different shape. None of the contestants get it right on the first attempt.
Celebrity MasterChef airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM.
