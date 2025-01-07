Celebrity MasterChef: Usha Nadkarni shares her culinary struggle ‘Agar kuch ayega nahi toh…’; Judge Vikas Khanna reacts
Celebrity MasterChef, featuring Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Usha Nadkarni, Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, and others, will air soon on Sony TV.
Celebrity MasterChef will soon stream on Sony Liv, featuring popular television actors such as Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, and Usha Nadkarni, among others. Viewers are excited about the show as they will get to see a different side of their favorite celebrities. The makers have now released a new promo.
The latest promo of Celebrity MasterChef features the popular actress Usha Nadkarni. It begins with her saying, "Mujhe khana banana aata hai, lekin aap bologe continental banao, aata nahi. Cake banao, aata nahi." (I know how to cook, but if you ask me to make continental dishes or bake a cake, I can’t).
As she cooks, she shares her struggles and says, "Start karo bolte hain, phhir baad mein batate hain 10 minute. (They ask us to start and then they say only 10 minutes are left)." The promo then shows Judge Farah Khan announcing “Last 5 minutes.” Then as the veteran actress presents her dish to the judge, she vents out, “3 minute, 2 minute!”
Usha Nadkarni then says, "Agar kuch ayega nahi na, toh ayesehi khadi rahungi (If I can't do anything, I will just stand here) (rests her face on her palm)." The promo of Celebrity MasterChef is uploaded with the caption, “What shall be Usha ji’s strategy in the MasterChef kitchen? Celebrity MasterChef will stream soon on Sony LIV.”
The judges of the Celebrity MasterChef include Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan. Other contestants who will be part of the show include Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr. Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant. The date of the show's premiere has not been revealed by the makers yet.
