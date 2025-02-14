Celebrity MasterChef Valentine's Day Special PROMO: Dipika Kakar, Nikki Tamboli receive SPECIAL surprise; Farah Khan announces eviction

Celebrity MasterChef is in its third week and the competition soars! Amid this intense situation, the judges of the cooking reality show will be seen surprising the contestants today as it is Valentine's Day. A new promo of tonight's episode is out and it can be seen that the contestants are assigned a new challenge and an eviction will also happen. However, before this, Dipika Kakar and Nikki Tamboli will receive a surprise from the judges as their partners arrives on the show to surprise them

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official social media page. After the judges and the contestants wish each other on Valentine's Day, Tejasswi Prakash then reveals that she has a surprise for Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna. The actress addresses him as 'Viku' and gives them a red rose, wishing him on Valentine's Day. Farah Khan then announces a twist on Valentine's Day.

Farah asks Dipika Kakar to turn back and she sees her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. Similarly, when Nikki Tamboli turns, she sees her beau Arbaz Patel. The two get extremely happy seeing their better halves and hug them tightly. Chef Ranveer Brar announces another big twist and assigns them the tough challenge of making a Croquembouche Cake (a pyramid of cake). The contestants then gear up to make the dish as asked by the guest chef.

Watch what surprise Dipika Kakar and Nikki Tamboli got:

When Ranveer Brar and the guest chef arrive at Dipika's counter, the chefs inform her that she is doing it wrong. Nikki Tamboli expresses her confusion, stating that she is unable to understand why her cakes were not sticking to the pyramid. Rajiv Adatia also struggles to make the dish.

In the tasting round, the three judges and the special judge taste the Croquembouche Cake made by the contestants. Farah Khan announces an elimination. While the name is not revealed in the promo, the filmmaker gets teary-eyed while announcing the eviction.

Recently, Ayesha Jhulka entered as a wild card contestant in Celebrity MasterChef. Meanwhile, Chandan Prabhakar's journey ended on the show in the second week.

