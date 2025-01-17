Celebrity MasterChef: When and where to watch Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Farah Khan's show? Premiere date and time announced

Buckle up to see the unexplored talent of your favorite celebrities on the huge platform of Celebrity MasterChef. A cooking-based reality show which will allow celebrities to learn, experiment and explore their culinary skills. As they do this, their cooked dishes will be judged and rated by the three judges- Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Farah Khan. While some have basic knowledge of cooking, a few of the celeb participants will be seen using their cooking skills for the first time and either surprising the judges or leaving them shocked.

When and where to watch Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Farah Khan's show Celebrity MasterChef?

The makers and channel of Celebrity MasterChef have finally announced the premiere date and time of this interesting reality show. Sony TV shared a new promo featuring Gaurav Khanna and Judge Farah Khan. In this promo, Farah informed Gaurav that, unlike daily soaps, he will not get a chance to retake in this cooking reality show.

Celebrity MasterChef is set to premiere on January 27, 2025. Within 10 days the audiences will watch this interesting show on Television. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.

Official promo of Celebrity MasterChef here-

The shooting for Celebrity MasterChef kickstarted a month ago and contestants and judges were spotted on the sets of the show several times.

Participants and Judges of Celebrity MasterChef:

Celebrities who will be seen as participants on Celebrity MasterChef are Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Abhijeet Sawant.

Advertisement

To note, Pinkvilla was the first to announce that Gaurav Khanna is the first confirmed contestant of Celebrity MasterChef. Dipika Kakar will make her return to television after a long hiatus through this reality show. Tejasswi Prakash, who was last seen in Naagin 6, will also be back to showcase her culinary skills. Additionally, all other participants are returning to TV through Celebrity MasterChef, which promises to keep audiences entertained throughout the season.

Celebrity MasterChef will be judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan. While judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna have served as judges on MasterChef for several seasons, filmmaker Farah Khan will be making her debut as a host on a cooking reality show.

Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: Celebrity MasterChef First Promo OUT: Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar and more; Check list of confirmed contestants and 3 judges