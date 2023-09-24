'Celebs need to stand in line no shortcut to God': Rajiv Adatia on commoners being hurt during Ganpati darshan

Rajiv Adatia is a popular face in the entertainment and showbiz industry. The former contestant on Bigg Boss 15, has raised concerns over the safety of common devotees during the annual Lalbaugcha Raja darshan, a highly anticipated event for Lord Ganesha's devotees. The festival sees a massive influx of people who come to seek blessings and catch a glimpse of the revered idol. Many Bollywood and television celebrities and other renowned personalities also visit for darshan.

Rajic Adatia's post on social media about Lalbaugcha Raja

In a heartfelt post shared today, Rajiv Adatia expressed his deep concern about the recent happenings at the Lalbaugcha Raja darshan. In his post, emphasized the fundamental right of every individual to pray in peace, irrespective of their status or identity. He called on the organizers of the Lalbaugcha Raja darshan to ensure that all visitors are treated with love and respect. He further urged them to take appropriate measures to prevent any unruly behavior that might harm the devotees. The trigger for Rajiv's concerned post was a video he came across, showing distressing scenes of people being pushed, pulled, and even hit during the rush to catch a glimpse of the deity. Such incidents not only disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the darshan but also put devotees at risk. Rajiv wrote in the caption of his post, "Everyone has the right to pray in Peace!! No matter who you are!! @lalbaugcharaja please can you see this does not happen and everyone is treated with love and please see to it these people who are not behaving in the right manner towards devotees are taken away from there!"

Here's the post that Rajiv Adatia shared:

The post reads, "I saw a video of people being pushed and pulled and hit at Lal Bagh cha raja. Saddens my heart. We are all human. They wait there for hours wanting to Darshan. It's not even acceptable. Shocking to see! Even celebs, we need to stand in line like everyone else. Ok security can be with you, but there's no shortcut to God. If we take Darshan at the expense of other people being hit and abused, our prayers will never be answered."

The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant also shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "I wrote this because it saddens my heart!! I urge the #LalbaugchaRaja to do something with urgency! @lalbaughchag."

In recent times, several television celebrities, including Kushal Tandon, Tina Datta, and Archana Gautam, have been spotted at the Lalbaugcha Raja darshan.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Dholakia, Bigg Boss 17 rumored contestant Ankita Lokhande attend Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati celebration