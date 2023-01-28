Chahatt Khanna makes shocking revelations about conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar; Says 'He wanted to marry me'

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, four other models and actors’ names have come up in the 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per the earlier reports, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh in Delhi’s Tihar Jail via his associate Pinky Irani. Pinky introduced Sukesh to these women with different names, and in exchange for their visits, they reportedly received gifts like Gucci, LV bags, Versace watch, and cash. However, as per the recent development, actress Chahatt Khanna has made some shocking revelations about conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In an interview with Times of India, Chahatt Khanna revealed that Sukesh proposed to her inside the Tihar Jail in 2018 when she had gone to meet him. She further claimed that she was tricked into visiting Sukesh in jail and at that time she was married with two children. She recently recorded her statement in Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

Chahatt was quoted saying ‘I am a victim and have suffered and I want the world to know my side of the story. I travelled to Delhi on May 18, 2018. At Mumbai airport, I met a woman named Angel Khan, who said she would accompany me to the event. When we landed in Delhi, we took a car to go to the school. But after a while, we suddenly stopped and she said that we would have to change cars, as this one would not be allowed inside the school premises. We then moved to a grey Innova and within a few seconds, I realised we were outside the Tihar jail. When I asked her about this, she said we had to enter the school via the jail premises.’ For the unversed, Angel Khan is one of the aliases of Pinky Irani.

Chahatt claimed that Sukesh wanted to marry her

Chahatt further confessed that as soon as she reached in the jail, she was panicking and once she got off the car, she saw a room where all expensive items were kept like watches, fridge, laptops. “I knew I was trapped and started panicking, thinking about my two kids, who were in Mumbai with my parents. Once we got off the car, we were taken to a room. I remember the room was full of laptops, watches and expensive luxury items. Aur duniya bhar ke branded bags thay… itne thay ki koi ek gir jaata toh sab gir jaate. There was a sofa, a portable AC, one chair, fridge. Chhote se room mein sab kuch bhara hua tha,” she recalled.

After they talked about her work, Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly proposed to her. “Before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me. I shouted at him, saying, ‘I am married and I have two kids.’ But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying,” Chahatt Khanna claimed.

Chahatt was black mailed

Reportedly, Chahatt spent almost half an hour in Tihar jail before she and Angel left for the airport. Sukesh and Angel allegedly gave Rs 2 lakhs as ‘shagun’ before Chahhatt returned to Mumbai. However, after few days, Chahatt alleged that his team started blackmailing her to cough out Rs 10 lakhs otherwise her video of visiting Tihar Jail would be sold to a TV channel.