Chand Jalne Laga actor Vishal Aditya Singh ENJOYS pain; says 'I enjoy love, I enjoy breakups'

Vishal Aditya Singh has been one of the versatile actors on Indian television. He has been part of many shows like Begusarai, Bigg Boss 13, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and many other shows. The actor had been in a relationship with Madhurima Tuli and later both had an ugly break-up. The actor took a five-year break from television and is now set to return with a new love story Chand Jalne Laga. In an interview with India Today, the actor spoke about his new show, his absence from the screen, and his relationships.

Chand Jalne Laga actor Vishal Aditya Singh loves pain and enjoys it

During the interview, the actor was asked about his idea of love, Vishal Aditya Singh said it's very important in his life. He said, “I have a different view of love in my life. When I'm in love, I can get to any extent. However, I don't want to be in a situation where I have to cross paths with my exes. I do not feel irritated when I see my ex-girlfriend, but I don't want to be friends with her too."

When asked about breakups, the actor said, "I just don't want to deal with them. It's my life. For me, pain is the cause of many things. Just as I enjoy love, I also enjoy heartache. I also once sat in a dargah and listened to qawwali until 4 a.m. I'm just like that. I love this, I want to enjoy the pain. I like to surrender."

While talking with the news portal, the actor spoke about his new show, Chand Jalne Laga. He opened up about his character Dev, who is heartbroken. The actor shared that the character seems negative but is quite colorful. When it comes to love for Tara, he can move worlds. Talking about his break, Vishal said that it was a calculated decision. He said that being an actor comes with a lot of things. He mentioned wanting to focus on one show at a time. Singh also revealed that he was offered mythological shows but he wanted to do an intense love story.

Plot of Chand Jalne Laga

The story begins when Dev and Tara meet for the first time and immediately become friends. Dev is a poor boy who tends to horses on a ranch and Tara hails from a rich family. Things take a sour turn when the police catch Dev and separate him from Tara. His anger turns into obsession, but he will fall in love again, making him a better man.

