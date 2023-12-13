Chand Jalne Laga PROMO: Arjun and Tara asked to get married; will Tara forget Deva and move on with Arjun?

Chand Jalne Laga has been entertaining audiences since the time it started. The show is a love and revenge saga about two friends separated by fate followed by a major misunderstanding. The show recently witnessed the entry of a new man in Tara's life. Dr. Arjun, played by actor Sheezan Khan.

In the upcoming episodes, Tara's father will be seen asking Arjun to marry her.

Arjun and Tara face a dilemma

In the upcoming episodes of Chand Jalne Laga, Tara's father who's struggling with his life understands that he will not live long enough to take care of her daughter. Thus, he asks Arjun to always support her. He takes his hand and gives it to Tara (Kanika Mann) and asks them to get married. Arjun found himself in a tight spot. However, he agrees seeing Tara's father's health condition.

Furthermore, Arjun and Tara get into a conversation about what her father told them. Arjun tells Tara that he has been waiting for her for many years and she has not moved on from Deva. Tara recalls a memory from the past about beautiful memories with Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh).

Have a look at the promo of Chand Jalne Laga

Chand Jalne Laga started as a revenge saga of Deva and Tara. One misunderstanding ruins Deva and Tara's friendship. Deva grows up to believe that Tara has been one of the reasons why he lost his childhood behind the bars. He came back in her life as Mr. Malik and took over her huge haveli. He also made her work under him.

The previous track of Chand Jalne Laga

The previous track had Tara thinking low about Mr. Malik and misunderstanding his intentions. However, Deva aka Mr. Malik proves her wrong by saving her from goons. He instills confidence in her and asks her to take a firm stand for herself and save herself from the goons.

Later, Tara and Deva were locked inside a cold storage wherein Tara gets hints about Mr. Malik being none other than her childhood friend Deva, but she doesn't conclude the same.

It will be exciting to see if Arjun and Tara will get married or will Deva stop their union.

