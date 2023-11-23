Chand Jalne Laga PROMO: Tara finally recognizes childhood friend Deva; major twist ahead

Chand Jalne Laga is slowly and steadily making a place for the viewers of the show. The show revolves around Deva's revenge saga against Tara as a result of a misunderstanding. In the upcoming episodes, Tara will finally recognize Mr. Malik as her childhood friend, Deva. While audiences speculated on a reunion between the two friends, the show will unleash yet another exciting twist.

A new entry in Deva's life

As per the promo shared by the channel, Tara runs towards Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) and tells him that she knows he is none other than her childhood friend Deva. Deva smiles. As Tara marches ahead to hug him, an unknown girl enters the frame and hugs Deva while he smirks, looking at Tara. Tara stands there, clueless and disappointed.

Take a look at the recent promo of Chand Jalne Laga

The story of Chand Jalne Laga is the revenge saga of two childhood friends, Deva and Tara (Kanika Mann). Deva was wrongly accused in his childhood, while he misunderstands Tara to be one of the wrongdoers. He vows to teach a lesson to her and take revenge on her. Many years later, Deva becomes a successful businessman and enters Tara's life again. He gives her employment. However, in the course of his revenge, he also comes closer to her.

The previous episodes of Chand Jalne Laga

In the previous episodes of Chand Jalne Laga, Deva and Tara were locked in cool storage as they tried to rescue themselves. They come closer. In a few instances, Deva forgets about his revenge, hides his identity, and goes with the flow, leaving Tara in doubt. Tara also gets suspicious of Mr. Malik after seeing his bond with his horse Badshah, as her childhood friend Deva also shared similar compassion for a horse.

Chand Jalne Laga features Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann in the lead roles.

