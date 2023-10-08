Chand Jalne Laga PROMO: Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann starrer showcases an unforgettable love story

Television stars Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh are set to portray an intense love story in the upcoming show 'Chand Jalne Laga.' The narrative revolves around Dev and Tara, brought together by fate but forcefully separated. The characters, essayed by both actors, promise to portray an unprecedented level of obsession and intensity in love. With the teaser already released, fans are eagerly anticipating the show. The pairing of these two actors adds an extra layer of excitement, and viewers are eager to witness the chemistry between them.

Chand Jalne Laga promo shows madness in love

The show has already generated significant excitement among fans. The promotional video captures themes of separation, love, and the uncertainties that surround it, effectively drawing the audience into its narrative. The promo narrates the tale of two childhood friends separated by destiny, with their innocent love transforming into a compelling obsession.

Here take a look-

The promo opens with Dev and Tara first meeting each other and instantly becoming friends. Dev is a poor kid who takes care of horses on a ranch and Tara is from a rich family. Things take a wrong turn when Dev is caught by police and is separated from Tara. His anger turns into obsession but will love again to make him a better man.

Talking about Dev, actor Vishal Aditya Singh says, “Having been part of incredible shows on COLORS, I'm ecstatic to collaborate with the channel for Chand Jalne Laga. This character's journey resonates with me as he rises above challenges to carve his path and achieve success on his terms. I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love from viewers for my previous roles, and I hope they extend the same appreciation for this one too.”

Kanika Mann said," I'm eagerly looking forward to the audience witnessing my portrayal of Tara, a resilient young woman fiercely safeguarding her father's honor. However, even the strongest souls are vulnerable when it comes to love. The highlight for me is that I am returning to my favorite channel COLORS and playing the protagonist for such a passionate love story. I wish the viewers relate to this story and embrace my character in it."

The date of the show is announced. It is coming on 23 October at 9:30 pm.

