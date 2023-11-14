Chand Jalne Laga PROMO: Why did Deva humiliate Tara and ask her to stay away from him? Drama intensifies

Chand Jalne Laga is getting rave reviews from the audiences. The love and revenge saga of Deva and Tara has been entertaining the fans for quite some time now. The upcoming episodes of the show revolve around Tara trying to mend ways with Deva after realizing her mistake.

Tara apologizes to Deva

In the upcoming episodes, Tara comes to Deva while he is extremely miffed with all the allegations. Tara gets an ointment for Deva's wound but he ignores her and asks her to take the ointment. He gets angry on her for pretending to be caring for him. Tara apologizes to Deva for misunderstanding him and requests Deva to take care of the wound. However, Deva throws away the ointment and reacts aggressively.

Have a look at the glimpse of Chand Jalne Laga episode

The drama not ends here as Deva insults Tara and reminds her not to forget that she's just a servant. Deva makes it clear that he is Tara's boss and she is only an employee which she shouldn't forget.

Deva and Tara's childhood bond

Chand Jalne Laga is the story of a poor boy Deva who was Tara's close friend in their childhood days. However, a major misunderstanding lands Deva behind bars and he misunderstands Tara for not taking a stand for him.

After many years, Deva returns as a successful businessman and takes over Tara's ancestral house. Tables turn as Tara works under Deva while he wishes to take revenge on her.

Deva instills courage in Tara to take a stand

In the previous episodes, Tara was in major trouble as she was about to get molested. However, Deva instilled courage in her and asked her to protect herself and take a courageous stand. Tara followed the same and freed herself while Deva also helped her in doing the same.

The show features popular faces Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh as well.

