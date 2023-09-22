Chand Jalne Laga Teaser: Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann's intense love story promises a fairytale romance

Starring Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh for the first time, a new show is all set to grace our screens soon. The two popular actors will be seen in an upcoming show titled Chand Jalne Laga. Chand Jalne Laga traces the journey of two childhood sweethearts, Dev and Tara who once brought solace in each other’s lives, but a turn of fate leads them astray. It will be intriguing to see whether their shared history is enough to rekindle the ardent love they once shared. Only time will tell whether their happily ever after is on the cards.

Chand Jalne Laga's teaser:

Evoking the sentiments of love, separation, and uncertainty, the show’s first-of-its-kind musical promo is out now. With a fresh pairing of popular actors, Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann, essaying the lead roles of Dev and Tara respectively, the story of Chand Jalne Laga unfolds against the backdrop of a beautiful vineyard. The very forces that once bound them, compel them to lead separate lives, but serendipitously their paths cross. The teaser of Chand Jalne Laga is shared on the Colors YouTube channel. The channel also shared a glimpse of it on their Instagram channel.

Take a look at the poster of Chand Jalne Laga:

Watch Chand Jalne Laga's teaser here-

Vishal Aditya Singh talks about essaying Dev:

On embodying the role of Dev, actor Vishal Aditya Singh says, “Having been part of incredible shows on COLORS, I'm ecstatic to collaborate with the channel for Chand Jalne Laga. I'm eagerly anticipating the audience's reaction to my portrayal of Dev, a self-made individual driven by his determination. This character's journey resonates with me as he rises above challenges to carve his path and achieve success on his terms. I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love from viewers for my previous roles, and I hope they extend the same appreciation for this one too.”

Kanika Mann talks about essaying Tara:

Talking about her role as Tara, actor Kanika Mann says, “I'm eagerly looking forward to the audience witnessing my portrayal of Tara, a resilient young woman fiercely safeguarding her father's honor. However, even the strongest souls are vulnerable when it comes to love. The highlight for me is that I am returning to my favorite channel COLORS and playing the protagonist for such a passionate love story. I wish the viewers relate to this story and embrace my character in it.”

Chand Jalne Laga's premiere date and time will soon be announced. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

