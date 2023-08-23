Chandrayaan 3: Smriti Irani, Disha Parmar, and others share excitement after India’s successful lunar mission

All eyes were glued on the television screen all evening as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s highly anticipated mission Chandrayaan-3 was aiming to land the spacecraft on the surface of the moon. From its launch in July to finally the spacecraft landing on the Moon, this historic lunar mission showcases India’s technology and scientific advancements. Today, at 6:04 p.m., India created history as the Vikram Lander Module had a soft landing on the Moon's south polar region. To mark this feat, popular television actors Arjun Bijlani, Rupali Ganguly, Disha Parmar, Aly Goni, and others shared their excitement.

Vikram Lander Module lands on the Moon

ISRO took to Twitter and announced at 6:04 p.m, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India🇮🇳, I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon!.Congratulations, India" With this successful lunar mission, India became the fourth nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon - after Russia, the United States, and China. Indians everywhere are proud of this astonishing feat. After hovering over the moon's surface, it landed at 6:04 p.m. After successfully landing on the lunar surface, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said we all witnessed a historical moment. The spacecraft Chandrayaan, which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit, is built on a total budget of nearly $75 million.

Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Rupali Ganguly, others react to Chandrayaan 3 landing

The entire television fraternity came together to rejoice and share their excitement about India's successful lunar mission. Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani shared a video of him watching the live telecast on television and dancing around in joy as soon as the spacecraft landed on the moon. He wrote in caption, "We love u chanda mama . We landed on the moooooonnnnnnn… #jaihind #bharatmatakijay #chandrayan3 #isro . Congratulations to each and every scientist who made this possible.."

Smriti Irani congratulates ISRO

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Smriti Irani also took to Twitter and wrote, "Over the Moon 🇮🇳 A glorious day for every Indian as @isro scripts history! India becomes the first country that can probe the Moon's south pole. Congratulations ISRO. Every Indian is proud of this remarkable achievement & we are grateful for your service"

