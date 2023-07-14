Chandrayaan 3: Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and more hail ISRO's moon mission

Today, on July 14, 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone by launching Chandrayaan 3 at 2:35 pm. This event filled the entire country with pride. Chandrayaan 3 is ISRO's planned third mission to explore the moon. It is similar to Chandrayaan 2 as it consists of a lander and a rover. However, unlike Chandrayaan 2, it will not have an orbiter. What makes this mission even more fascinating is that it will make India the fourth country in the world to successfully land its spacecraft on the moon's surface.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Arjun Bijlani, and other popular TV celebrities shared their excitement about the moon mission on their social media accounts. They expressed their best wishes for the mission and congratulated the hardworking scientists involved. Some celebrities shared videos of themselves watching the launch on TV, while others posted pictures of the spacecraft and showed their support for Chandrayaan 3.

Celebs applaud Chandrayaan 3 moon mission:

Tejasswi Prakash shared a video on her Instagram story and gave a glimpse of her as she watched the launch of Chandrayaan 3. Along with sharing the video, she added a 'cross finger' emoticon hoping the mission to be a successful one.

Take a look at the post here-

Karan Kundrra also gave a glimpse of him as he watched the launch of Chandrayaan 3.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Archana Gautam also shared the news of the Chandrayaan 3 launch on her Instagram story. Sharing this, she wrote, "Congratulations ISRO team. Proud moment for India."

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani also took to his Twitter handle and wished the ISRO team luck for this milestone. He wrote, "Aaj soch chaand tak jaa rahi hai !! All the best @isro . #Chandrayaan3"

Take a look at his tweet here-

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ramayan fame Arun Govil applauded the efforts of ISRO team and wrote in Hindi, "ISRO has once again given all Indians a proud moment by successfully launching Chandrayaan 3. India has made history with this achievement. On this great occasion, congratulations and heartfelt wishes to all the countrymen."

Take a look at his tweet here-

Along with them, several other TV celebs such as Sharad Malhotra, Sudha Chandran, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Nidhi Shah took to their respective social media handles and shared their excitement about Chandrayaan 3 launch and also congratulated the ISRO team for this huge accomplishment.

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer 3: Sudha Chandran gets nostalgic, recalls how her father stood by her after the accident