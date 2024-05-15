Ever since Kartik Aaryan announced Chandu Champion, his fans eagerly awaited his first look from the movie. Today (May 15), the makers shared the first look poster, which features the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. His fans expressed excitement over his chiseled body and jaw-dropping physique.

Many actors praised Kartik for his new look and extended best wishes to him. Sharad Kelkar and Aniruddh Dave also reacted to his first look from Chandu Champion.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion marks the debut collaboration of the director and the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor.

Sharad Kelkar and Aniruddh Dave's comment

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan shared the first poster of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion with the caption, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career."

Have a look at the post here:

Reacting to the same, Sharad Kelkar praised Kartik and wrote, "Kya baat hai ladke (Wow, awesome boy)." Further, the Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave commented, "Wooooohoooo… chanduuuuu much love."

Check out their comments here:

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan underwent an impressive transformation to embody his character in Chandu Champion. His dedication and perseverance have created much intrigue among his fans. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is a biographical drama that promises to tell the inspiring real-life story of a resilient athlete. Chandu Champion is all set to hit the theaters on June 14, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. On the work front, he has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline. Directed by Anurag Basu, more details about the love saga are yet to surface.

About Sharad Kelkar and Aniruddh Dave

Sharad Kelkar rose to fame with shows like Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Bairi Piya, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He is also a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. On the other hand, Aniruddh Dave starred in numerous television shows and daily soaps. Some of his famous projects are Aaj Ki Housewife Hai...Sab Jaanti Hai, Patiala Babes, and Yam Hain Hum, among others.

