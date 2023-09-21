Charu Asopa and daughter Ziana twin in coordinated red ensembles for Ganpati celebrations

Charu Asopa is one of the most popular actresses in the television and showbiz world. The versatile actress known for her elegant fashion choices, recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations on her social media, and it's safe to say that they were a perfect blend of tradition and style. What caught our attention was how her outfit choice coordinated with daughter Ziana's outfit. The mother-daughter duo wore red festive attires.

Charu Asopa's outfit for Ganpati celebrations

For the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Charu Asopa chose to drape herself in the timeless charm of a red silk saree, paired with a vibrant yellow blouse. The highlight of her ensemble was undoubtedly the wide golden borders adorned with intricate designs, which added a touch of opulence to her traditional attire. Completing her look, Charu adorned herself with matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her outfit. Her hair, elegantly tied in a bun, exuded timeless grace and poise. However, what truly stole the show was the adorable twinning moment Charu shared with her little daughter, Ziana. The mother-daughter duo donned matching red ensembles, radiating festive vibes. Ziana looked adorable in a red short kurti paired with white dhoti pants, mirroring her mother's festive choice. To complete her look, the young fashionista sported red hair accessories that perfectly harmonized with her outfit.

Check out the mother-daughter duo here:

Rajeev Sen joined Charu Asopa for celebrations

As the mother-daughter duo posed together, their smiles resonated with the joy and togetherness that Ganesh Chaturthi embodies. Charu dropped a series of photos that caught candid moments between the actress and her daughter. In addition to the fashionable mother-daughter duo, Charu also shared glimpses of her former husband, Rajeev Sen, joining in the Ganpati celebrations. The family's unity during this festive occasion was a heartwarming sight. He also shared some moments from the festival with his daughter on social media.

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev got divorced in June this year. Even after going separate ways, they are maintaining a cordial relationship and are co-parenting daughter Ziana. They are often seen together hanging out and spending some quality family time. Although Ziana lives with her mom, she also visits her dad frequently.

