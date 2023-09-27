Charu Asopa and daughter Ziana twin in nauvari saree for Ganpati visarjan; actress drops VIDEO with Rajeev Sen

Ganpati festival is known for bringing people together to welcome Bappa and celebrate his presence for 10 days. Even our celebrities are seeking bappa's blessings as they celebrate this Ganesh utsav. Popular actress Charu Asopa also welcomed Bappa at her home for several days and had shared a vlog giving a sneak peek of her celebration. On this special occasion, Charu's ex-husband Rajeev Sen also joined her and their 2-year-old daughter Ziana in celebrating the festivities. From bringing bappa home to performing aarti, Charu has been sharing a glimpse of all with her digital family.

Charu Asopa twins with Ziana:

Just a few hours ago, Charu Asopa took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of the Ganesh visarjan celebration with her fans. To bid goodbye to bappa, Charu and her little munchkin decked up in sarees and looked gorgeous. Charu chose a white traditional Marathi saree that is nauvari for the occasion and wore heavy jewellery, nath and gajras. However, along with Charu, Ziana also looked adorable in a yellow nauvari. In the clip shared by Charu, we even see her ex-husband Rajeev Sen, who arrived at her residence for the festival. Sharing this video, the actress wrote, "Apsara wali."

Watch Charu Asopa's video here-

What happened between Charu and Rajeev?

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage faced challenges almost one year after their wedding, leading to their personal issues becoming a topic of public interest. Despite numerous efforts to mend their relationship, they eventually made the mutual decision to separate. On June 8, they officially ended their four-year marriage amicably. Following their separation, Charu and Rajeev chose to maintain a friendly relationship and fulfil their parental responsibilities by co-parenting their daughter, Ziana.

A glimpse of Charu Asopa's showbiz journey:

Charu Asopa has been in the entertainment industry for several years and worked in several shows. Throughout her journey, the talented actress has showcased her acting prowess in a variety of television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devo Ke Dev... Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, among others. Her most recent appearance was in the show titled Johari.

