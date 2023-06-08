Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are officially divorced; Latter shares a note

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen filed for divorce in December last year. Recently, Rajeev Sen confirmed that their final hearing is scheduled on June 8. Before filing for divorce, the estranged couple issued several statements against each other and Charu even accused Rajeev of domestic violence and other allegations. However, later they shared that they are on cordial terms for the sake of their daughter. Since then Rajeev and Charu have been spotted together many times.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are divorced

The final hearing for Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's divorce was scheduled today and their divorce finally came through. Rajeev took to social media to announce it to his fans. Uploading an old photo of themselves, Rajeev wrote on his official Instagram handle, "There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remail mom and dad to our daughter." Charu Asopa has not commented anything or uploaded any post on social media yet.

Here's the post that Rajeev shared:

About Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's relationship

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other for several years. The duo then decided to take the plunge and tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child a daughter. The couple later named their daughter Ziana. Soon after their marriage, the couple faced a lot of turbulence in their married life. Charu claimed that Rajeev left her alone during her pregnancy and even accused him of domestic violence and cheating. They thought of filing for divorce but kept giving their relationship a lot of chances. In December last year, they filed for divorce. which finally came through today.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa opens up on co-parenting Ziana with estranged husband Rajeev Sen