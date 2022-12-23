Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen on cordial terms now: 'Going to regret the things we have said'
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come on cordial terms for their daughter Ziana.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are presently one of the most popular names on social media. The duo have been facing issues in their marriage since the start. The couple got married in 2019, but within a few months they started having issues and Charu even left Rajeev’s home. However, they have now sorted out their differences and are back together. Things got worse between them in the past few months and Charu started living separately. In the recent video, Charu was seen with her baby at Rajeev’s home, which left her fans speculating about the current situation.
In an interview with Times of India, Charu shared that she and Rajeev are on cordial terms now. They have come to the decision for the sake of their daughter, Ziana, as she is growing up fast and she is slowly understanding things. She shared that she does not want any negativity in her life now.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen relationship status
Charu Asopa also shared that already a lot has been spoken and done from both sides and their daughter will grow up and see a lot of things. She feels that Rajeev and she both are going to regret the things they have said but whatever has happened is done now and it is in the past. She said that now it is time for them to move on and stabilize their situation.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen accusations
Few months back, Charu Asopa and Rajeev announced their separation. Charu said that Rajeev cheated on her when she was pregnant with Ziana and Rajeev had also levelled accusations of cheating against her.
