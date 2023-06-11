Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s divorce to Bigg Boss OTT 2 launch date; Here's top TV news of the week

Popular celebrity couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen filed for divorce in December 2022. Last week, their divorce finally came through and the couple is now officially divorced. From their divorce to major updates about Bigg Boss OTT 2, last week was happening in terms of TV actors and popular shows making headlines. Let's rewind to catch up with the top news of the week.

Top TV news of the week

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s reunion

Last Monday, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to social media to upload a video that showed she reunited with her 'best friend' Ankit Gupta. The video showed Ankit playing peek-a-boo in front of the camera. Ankit's Udariyaan co-star Kamal Dadialla was also with them and she shared photos with the pair on her social media.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa filed for divorce in December last year. On June 8, they got officially divorced. Rajeev announced it on social media as he uploaded an old photo of themselves and wrote, "There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter."



Bigg Boss OTT 2 to premiere on June 17

The date of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is out and the show will start streaming on OTT from June 17 onwards on JioCinema. Two days back, Salman Khan took to his official social media account to upload a promo of the show.

Jannat Zubair buys house at 21

Jannat Zubair who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 became a proud owner of a house at the age of 21. Last week, in conversation with ETimes, Jannat shared, "I feel really happy, proud, blessed and very grateful because all of these things I would never like to take granted. For me, all of this is like a blessing, and all of this is something that everybody dreams of, and I'm grateful that I'm able to achieve it. With their family, their support, and with my fans love and also the industry people with whom I've worked with, everyone has supported me to reach so far."

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get relief in drug case

Bharti Singh and her writer-husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have received relief after a special court rejected their bail-cancellation plea by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case. In 2020, the couple was arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of 86.5 grams of cannabis (ganja). However, the following day, they were granted bail by the magistrate court on a bond of Rs.15,000 each. This decision was later challenged by the NCB. PTI reported last week that the court quashed the allegation that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa interfered with the administration of justice or violated the bail conditions.

Dipika Kakar’s due date

In last week's vlog, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim put an end to the rumors surrounding the birth of their baby. Shoaib said, "There are some reports which said that we have welcomed twins while some other reports say we have welcomed a baby boy. However, it is not true." He further shared the tentative due date which is around July third or fourth week.

Gehana Vasisth gets married to Faizan Ansari

Last week, Gehana Vasisth, a popular actress in the Telugu and Hindi film industry tied the knot with Faizan Ansari. Images from their nikah ceremony surfaced on the internet. Reportedly, Faizan was Gehana's boyfriend. Faizan Ansari is a Bollywood actor and social media influencer who often makes headlines owing to his controversial comments.

Shiv Thakare to be a part of Roadies 19

In one of the recent promos of Roadies 19, an individual was seen wearing a mask of Shiv Thakare. This created rumors that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant will be seen on the show. Reportedly, Shiv Thakare will be visiting the show as a guest gang leader. Shiv shot for the episode of Roadies 19 before he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Zaid Darbar-Gauahar Khan reveal their baby’s name

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed a baby boy on May 10. A few days back, Gauahar Khan made a post with her husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram, revealing their newborn son’s name. Sharing a few glimpses of their baby, the couple captioned the post, “Our ZEHAAN…Revealing our little ones name , masha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love."

Rubina Dilaik's accident

On Saturday, Rubina Dilaik met with a car accident. The actress hit her head and lower back. On Saturday, her husband Abhinav Shukla uploaded photos of the damaged cars and informed the netizens about the accident. Today, Rubina shared her health update on Twitter.

