Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s final divorce hearing to be held on June 8; Report

Popular celebrity couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news for the longest time owing to troubles in their marriage. Last year they issued several statements against each other and Charu even accused Rajeev of domestic violence and other allegations. However, they finally took the legal route last year and filed for divorce. While Charu was sure that she wanted a divorce, Rajeev, on many occasions shared that he is ready to welcome Charu back into his life. Today, ETimes reported a major update about their divorce.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's divorce final hearing

Charu currently lives alone with her daughter, Ziana in a flat in Mumbai. The couple are maintaining a cordial relationship and co-parenting their daughter. They are often seen together attending family occasions or taking their daughter out. ETimes reported that their divorce proceedings are going on since January this year. After counseling sessions, the couple was given a cooling-off period of six months by the court. And now the final hearing date will be on June 8, post which their divorce will come through.

About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other for several years. The duo then decided to take the plunge and tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child a daughter. The couple later named their daughter Ziana. The estranged couple has been in the news for several months owing to their troubled married life. Both Charu and Rajeev attempted to patch up several times for the sake of their daughter. But things got even worse and both went on to raise several allegations against each other. As both are closely connected to their fans, the couple shares every update with them.

At present, due to their differences, Charu and Rajeev both live separately and their daughter Ziana lives with her mother. Recently, Rajeev visited Charu in her new house to spend time with their daughter. Rajeev took to social media to upload a video.

