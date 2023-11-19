Charu Asopa breaks down, shares she was refused apartment for THIS reason

Actress Charu Asopa took to social media to share a video where she talked about a sad situation that she faced in her life. The actress who is a single mother to daughter Ziana shared the difficult situations that single mothers face in everyday life. In her vlog, she explained how she was refused renting an apartment because she is a single mother.

Charu Asopa breaks down, and shares how society treats single mothers

Just a few hours back, Charu Asopa took to social media to share a video that showed her breaking down inside the vehicle. The actress also penned a long caption sharing the reality of the situation. She wrote, “No matter what a woman does in our society, how much ever she does, she can never change the thinking of people.”

Watch Charu Asopa's social media post here:

Her caption continued, “Even today, before giving a woman a home, a man's name is attached to her or not, and if not, she is not given to her home. It feels sad to see the condition of the woman of our country. And these people who refuse to give home go out and give big speeches in the name of women empowerment.

Today again I was forbidden from giving home in 1 society because I am a single mother. And the thing to think is that there was only 1 woman to mana. This is the condition of women in the country where women are worshipped.”

Why Charu Asopa wants to move to a new house?

In her recent vlog, the actress shared a detailed vlog explaining why she is looking for new places. She shared that the place where she is residing currently is far from where she shoots. So, she wants to move to a place closer to her shoot location. She can visit Ziana anytime she wants.

Later, she gets into the car and shares that the people in the building do not give flats to single mothers. They only rent out to families. The actress breaks down as she explains the sad reality.

Her fans extended their love and support in the comment section. Many asked her to stay strong. Others also dropped words of encouragement and asked her to not give up easily. Charu’s mother also wrote, “You are strongest meri ladoo.”

For the unversed, this is not the first time the actress has spoken about his issue. Earlier, when she was trying to move to her current place, she was refused apartments for being a single mother. She and her former husband, Rajeev Sen are in cordial terms to raise their daughter Ziana, but the little one lives with her mother.

