Charu Asopa calls Sushmita Sen a ‘fighter’; Says, ‘Our entire family is proud of her’

Popular actress Charu Asopa is a popular name in the telly industry and is known for doing hit shows over the years. The actress has carved a space for herself in the industry and has essayed several unique characters. Talking about her personal life, Charu is married to Sushmita Sen's brother, actor Rajeev Sen. The couple filed for divorce last year after their marriage hit rock bottom. Recent reports suggested their final divorce hearing is scheduled for June.

Charu Asopa on Sushmita Sen

Charu is in cordial terms with Rajeev and the couple is co-parenting their daughter. The actress also maintains a good bond with Sushmita Sen. Talking to ETimes about her sister-in-law, Charu said, “She is a fighter and our entire family is so proud of her. Be it any problem, she fights it out. She is an amazing human being and sometimes I can talk to her and sometimes I can’t but she is always close to my heart. Every time I meet her and she hugs me, it’s a warm hug and it feels so good that I can’t even tell you.” She also shared that her daughter, Ziana shares many qualities of Sushmita Sen, "itni strong mujhe wo lagti hai, mujhe Ziana bhi utni hi strong lagti hai."

Take a look at Ziana with Sushmita Sen:

In March this year, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. She took to social media and shared a picture with her dad to update her fans about her health. Later, the actress revealed she was in Rajasthan for Aarya 2's shoot when she suffered the heart attack. Talking about Sushmita Sen's heart attack, Charu shared, “Iske baare mein family mein kisi ko nahi pata tha because I think didi ne kisi ko bataya nahi tha. So when it happened, she was in Jaipur and before she could tell anyone, she herself called the doctors. When I got to know this, I called my mother-in-law and asked her about it and she told me that now she is fine. No one expected it and everyone was shocked."

