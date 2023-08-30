Charu Asopa celebrates ex-sister-in-law Sushmita Sen's daughter Aliseh's birthday; WATCH

Charu Asopa has been quite active on social media where she likes to entertain her fans with the latest updates of her life. The beautiful actress recently paid a visit to former sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s house with her daughter Ziana. The duo were there to celebrate Sushmita’s adorable daughter Alisah’s birthday. Unlike all the grandiose birthday party, this was much simpler. Now, Asopa has dropped a video on her YouTube channel to give a sneak peek of the celebrations.

Charu Asopa gives a preview to Sushmita Sen’s daughter’s birthday party

In her latest YouTube vlogs, Charu Asopa provided a glimpse of ex-sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah’s adorable birthday party. In the video, we see all the family members, friends and relatives gathering at the Taali actress’s house while Asopa’s daughter Ziana starts playing with the balloons around while her grandmother asks her to join everyone in the celebrations. The cake-cutting ceremony takes place with Sen holding her daughter Alisah’s hand while she closes her eyes to make a wish which was definitely an emotional moment between the mother-daughter duo. Later, Alisah blows the candles and cuts the chocolate cake holding her mother’s hand while all the guests sung the birthday song. As Alisah feeds everyone the cake, we see Sen getting all goofy and playing with Ziana, further attempting to feed her a piece of the cake.

Take a look of Charu Asopa and her daughter's look for the party

The ambience becomes more fun as Asopa and everyone starts singing for the birthday girl to have as many boyfriends as she wants. The other guests who attended the birthday party were Asopa’s former husband Rajeev Sen and their other close friends. Post the birthday celebrations we see the adorable mother-daughter duo having a fun time in their car as they head back towards home. We see the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress lifting her little munchkin in her arms as she looks out of the car’s window. The mother-daughter duo kept their fashion game on point as she chose to dress in color-coordinated white outfits. Asopa looked gorgeous wearing an off-shoulder dress with minimal makeup and her hair tied at the back giving a perfect party look.

Charu Asopa shares a healthy relationship with Sushmita Sen

Despite the divorce with Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa has always maintained a healthy relationship with her ex-in-laws which includes the Main Hoon Nah actress. She fondly calls the Biwi No.1 actress didi and has even appreciated her work which reflects their beautiful bond.

