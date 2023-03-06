Charu Asopa exudes elegance in this blue-orange Anarkali at sister-in-law’s ‘godhbharayi’ ceremony; See PICS

Charu Asopa is a popular face in the television and entertainment industry. Starred in several shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, among others, the actress has been in the news recently for her relationship disputes with Rajeev Sen. She has a year-old daughter, Ziana with Rajeev. The actress who is very close to her family took to social media to share a series of pictures from a family function.

In the photos that Charu shared, she stole everyone’s attention by wearing a blue floor-length anarkali with orange floral motifs all over. An orange dupatta and earrings completed her look. She kept her hair open and had minimal makeup on. She posed with her family; mother, father, sister, brother, sister-in-law, and her little daughter Zinia. Charu also shared a video of her twirling and dancing with the song ‘Tum Tak’ in the background.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Little Ziana looked as cute as a button in a red kurti, white dupatta, and salwar. With two ponytails on two sides and flashing the cutest smile as she posed for the camera, she gave her mother some serious competition. Fans asked for Zinia’s outfit details in the comment thread. Other fans complimented Charu and wrote, “Aapke photos itne pyare kyu hote hai.” Some also commented that Charu looks like a doll.

About Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa has been in the industry for many years. She rose to fame with her role as Atkhati Pari in the TV series Baalveer, followed by Preeti in the TV series Mere Angne Mein. The actress was also seen in hit TV series like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Her debut film in Bollywood was Impatient Vivek. Charu’s upcoming show is titled Johari, where she will play the lead.

