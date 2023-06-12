Charu Asopa feels anxious while signing divorce papers with Rajeev Sen; WATCH

Former couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's turbulent marital journey grabbed media attention due to differences. Their relationship faced severe challenges shortly after just one year of marriage, and their struggles became a public spectacle. Despite attempts to reconcile, they eventually decided to part ways. After four years of being together, the former couple officially divorced on June 8, and both of them took the time to inform their fans about this significant update.

Charu feels anxious while signing divorce papers:

After divorcing Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa shared her first vlog today and gave a sneak peek of her professional and personal life. In the vlog, it is seen how Charu shoots for an advertisement with Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry. Later, Charu records her day on June 8 while she was heading to court for her divorce, and her daughter Ziana was sleeping at home. She was on her way to the court at 9:15 am as her court timings were at 10:30 am. Further, she shared, "Thodi anxiety hai (I am a little anxious) I know I am doing the right thing but I think everyone must be feeling the same anxiety."

Amidst the vlog, we see a note shared by Charu, which read, "And the divorce through...Rajeev will always be Ziana's father. He can meet Ziana whenever he want to." Charu starts her vlog on the next day wherein we see the actress travelling to her ex-husband Rajeev Sen's house to meet his parents.

On June 8, Rajeev announced their divorce on social media as he uploaded an old photo and wrote, "There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter."

About Charu Asopa's personal life:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other before they tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child a daughter. The couple later named their daughter Ziana.

