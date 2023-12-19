Charu Asopa finally gets an apartment near her shooting location; calls it ‘New beginnings’

Charu Asopa is a well-established actress on Indian television. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing about various events from her life with her ardent fan base. Recently, the actress dropped a vlog on her Youtube channel wherein she is seen saying goodbye to her old house and shifting to a new one with her daughter, Ziana.

Charu Asopa gives a glimpse of her new apartment

The new vlog shared by Charu Asopa begins with the announcement of good news. She shares that after much struggle, she has finally got a new house in the city. The actress shows her favorite places from the old flat before shifting to the new one, which is near her shooting location, Naigaon, with her daughter, Ziana.

In the next frame, Charu and Ziana are seen sitting on the balcony of their new apartment. Charu states that her stuff will reach her sometime. She and Ziana are also seen enjoying a cake to celebrate the first day in their new house.

Take a look at latest Instagram post of Charu Asopa:

As a single mother and a divorcee, Charu Asopa faced several challenges while hunting for a home in Mumbai. In one of her previous vlogs, Bade Ache Late Hain fame revealed that though she liked a few apartments, the landlords didn't like her, and thus the search is on. Charu stated, "It's a tough job in Mumbai to find a good house."

She explained how she was refused by certain rentees because she is a single mother. She said that some people do not want to rent out flats to single mothers and only prefer families. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress broke down while talking about this sad reality of our society.

About Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa is a prominent face of Indian TV. She has shows like Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, ‘Baalveer’ and ‘Mere Angne Mein’ to her credit. Charu is currently doing a daily soap titled Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana.

Personally, Charu Asopa was married to Sushmita Sen’s younger brother, Rajeev Sen. The couple settled down with each other in 2019. However, they soon had a fallout, which culminated in their divorce in 2023. Amidst their turbulent relationship, the duo welcomed their first child, Ziana, in 2021.

