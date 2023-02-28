Charu Asopa gets an adorable birthday wish from estranged husband Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are presently one of the most popular names on social media. The duo has been facing issues in their marriage since the start. The couple got married in 2019, but within a few months they started having issues and Charu even left Rajeev’s home. However, they sorted out their differences and were back together but not for too long. Things got worse between them in the past few months and Charu started living separately but they have taken the route of getting separated legally. Recently, Rajeev shared a cutesy wish for her estranged wife and posed a couple of family pictures. Rajeev Sen wishes estranged wife Charu Asopa on her birthday

As Charu turned a year older today, estranged husband Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures to wish her. In the pictures, the couple looked super happy with their little one, Ziana as they celebrated Charu’s birthday. Along with the pictures, Rajeev wrote ‘Happy Birthday Charu wishing u lots of love with good health & happiness always @asopacharu.’ As soon as he shared the pictures, fans got super happy to see the couple together and started pouring blessings to them in the comment section. Check out the post here

About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot after four months of courtship, and after three years of marriage, they called it quits. The duo has a one-year-old daughter, named Ziana. While Charu deleted all her pictures with Rajeev from Instagram, he has retained selective photos on his Instagram. In an interview, Rajeev said ‘What people think does not bother me. Yes, both Charu and I are maintaining a cordial friendship for Ziana and making sure that she gets both mommy and daddy’s love that she truly deserves.’

